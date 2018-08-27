Fierce Fashion! Take a Peek at the Model Squad Stars' Best Looks

Looking good, ladies!
There is no denying that Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor all know exactly what they're doing when it comes fashion. No, really.
Whether they're strutting their stuff on the catwalk or hitting a red carpet with their Model Squad besties, these It girls always dress to impress. And, to be completely honest, we couldn't love it more.
For a taste of the Model Squad stars' top notch style, be sure to take a look at the images below!
REX/Shutterstock
Shanina Shaik
The Aussie star makes a bold statement in a beautiful, bright orange dress at the 2016 CFDDA Fashion Awards.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nine West
Olivia Culpo
We're loving the contrast between Olivia's ethereal sheer skirt, sexy bra top and casual denim jacket and the black belt just brings it all together.
Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images
Devon Windsor
Va-va-voom! The Victoria's Secret model turns heads by showing lots of skin in a strappy, skin-tight little black dress with cut-outs on both sides.
Getty Images
Nadine Leopold
Nadine masters balancing glamor and sexiness in a floor length black sheer gown with long sleeves.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Republic Records
Shanina Shaik
Shanina's thigh-high boots add some sass to this already stunning black ensemble.
Getty Images
Ashley Moore
Ashley shows a hint of skin in a black top and matching pants with silver shoes.
Getty Images
Ping Hue
Ping looks 10 feet tall in a simple silver, satin dress.
Getty Images
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah looks statuesque in this intricate, patterned frock decorated in beautiful beaded fringe detailing.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Devon Windsor
The supermodel has legs for days in a black minidress and matching heels.
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Shanina Shaik
Shanina looks like a total boss in this shimmering gold power suit that hints at a bit of cleavage.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Culpo looks stunning in this strapless, structured Zac Posen dress at the 2016 Emmys.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Daniela Braga
Sleek and sexy! Daniela flashes some leg in a black gown with a plunging neckline.
Getty Images
Nadine Leopold
Nadine brings the drama in this gorgeous green gown with the perfect peplum.
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Olivia Culpo
This voluminous white top is super dramatic and pairs perfectly with the simpler black peekaboo skirt.
Getty Images
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah goes old Hollywood glam in a baby blue halter gown.
Getty Images
Caroline Lowe
Caroline looks stunningly sophisticated in a white dress with sheer paneling paired with nude pumps.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo
Olivia is a ray of sunshine in this yellow floor length Rebecca Minkoff gown at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Getty Images
Ashley Moore
Ashley's off-the-shoulder top pairs perfectly with this shimmering gold skirt.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Daniela Braga
Daniela shows off her hot bod in this long sleeved white mini dress.
Getty Images
Caroline Lowe
Wowzers! Caroline looks red hot in a cleavage-baring midi dress.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Devon Windsor
Devon oozes sexy appeal in a nude slip dress and feathered shawl at the Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Olivia is the epitome of Paris chic in a belted white Nina Ricci skirt and top combo and matching white Ferragamo bag.
Vlasta Pilot/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Ashley Moore
Ashley looks cute and classy in black pants and a polkadot corset top.
Getty Images
Ping Hue
Ping is fun and flirty in a this patterned halter dress and white heels.
Getty Images
Caroline Lowe
This graphic pattern is definitely an A+ look.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Daniela Braga
Daniela looks flirty in a white cocktail dress and winged heels.
Getty Images
Nadine Leopold
Nadine looks white hot in a simple sheer white dress.
Getty Images
Ping Hue
The supermodel shows off her fit physique and long legs in a long sleeved red dress and black shoes.
Getty Images
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah strikes a fierce pose in a double breasted tuxedo dress with a plunging neckline.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Daniela Braga
The brunette beauty owns the red carpet in a skin-tight white dress with sexy cut-outs.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Shanina Shaik
The brunette beauty shows off her long legs in an edgy black Kobi Halperin ensemble with gold embellishments.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Devon Windsor
The blond beauty looks super modern in this long-sleeved nude illusion dress with black stripes at the 2015 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.