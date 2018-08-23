5 Summer Trends You Can Effortlessly Transition to Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 10:41 AM
Summer is officially winding down so it's only fair that we take a moment for a collective group sigh.
It's not all bad, though. Yes, we're sad that the best beach days of the year are behind us, but on the flip side we're happy because fall weather means fall clothes. But not so fast; you don't have to completely overhaul your wardrobe. In fact, if you play your cards right you can continue wearing those key summer pieces all the way into the New Year. How you ask? It's a good question.
Here are 5 summer trends you'll be stoked you bought now.
Our thoughts on a studded faux leather skirt in a spicy red shade? Yeah, we're big fans. Pair this little number with a skintight bodysuit and strappy heels for a hot summer night out and suddenly you're in vixen mode. Swap in a long-sleeve blouse, pumps and a trench and say hello to your go-to boss babe outfit for fall.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RED FAUX LEATHER STUD DETAIL BELTED MINI SKIRT, £25
Wide-leg trousers are a big trend right now, and if you're smart you already own some. This velour pair is soft and cozy, so it's a good thing you can wear them anywhere. A crop top and clear heels completes your GNO outfit, while a blazer and boots helps you transition the piece for cooler weather.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LIGHT BROWN DRAWSTRING VELVET WIDE LEG TROUSER, £20
Fact: A strappy bodysuit in a fun colour works wonders for diversifying your wardrobe. For starters, you already know it's the optimal off-duty summer uniform when teamed with cutoffs, sneakers and oversize sunnies. Simply slide on some trousers, booties and top with a denim jacket and fall layering, here you come!
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MUSTARD CREPE PLUNGE BODYSUIT, £10
A flirty sundress is a summertime must have, so we don't blame you if you've already worn the heck out of yours this season. To take this breezy staple into a new season, all you have to do is add a few cool weather additions. Our fail-proof picks: Knee-high black boots and a leather jacket.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE HEART PRINT FRILL DETAIL TEA DRESS, £15
No one knows better than us that a chic tie-waist blouse you can wear over a bikini or to top off a pair of denim shorts is the key to summer style success. Even better is one that you can wear into fall when you swap in skinny jeans or trousers. Trust us when we say, no matter what this blouse will have you looking pulled together.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS MUSTARD STRIPED WOVEN TIE WAIST BLOUSE, £25
