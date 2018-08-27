Everything You Need to Know About Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Love Story!

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross couldn't be more in love!
Thankfully, their romance is well documented on their new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN. Whether their making music together or raising their Hollywood modern family, the two industry vets are practically inseparable.
But when and where did this incredible love story start? It feels like only yesterday that Ashlee and Evan were keeping their relationship under the radar. Time certainly does fly!
From the low key start to their romance to documenting their everyday life for E!, here's everything you need to know about Ashlee and Evan's life together.
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
New Couple?
Simpson and Ross were spotted for the first time in July 2013, sparking rumors they were a new couple.
AKM-GSI
Hand-Holding
The new couple continued to fuel dating rumors when they were snapped holding hands while leaving the Sunset Marquis Hotel in L.A in July 2013.
Dean/MRM/NPG.com
Travel Companions
The duo stroll hand in hand through LAX Airport.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Weekend Away
Ross and Simpson attend a party for the Jessica Simpson Fall 2013 Campaign in NYC in July 2013.
Splash News
Jet Setters
The couple seems to enjoy traveling together.
Thumbs42/FAMEFLYNET
Clubbin'
Ross and Simpson hit a Hollywood party.
Brian Lindensmith/All Access Photo Agency
B-Day Beauties
The blond beauty helps her man celebrate his birthday in August 2013.
Bauer-Griffin
Made in Malibu
Diana Ross' son and Jessica Simpson's sis pic up some goodies in Malibu.
PacificCoastNews
Double Date!
Ross and Simpson go on a double date with Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for BandFuse: Rock Legends
PDA
The cuties only have eyes for each other.
Premiere/Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Friendly Exes
The duo attend a November birthday party for Bronx at The Coop in Studio City, where Simpson's ex Pete Wentz was in attendance.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Holiday Plans
The couple attended the Catching Fire premiere together in November 2013 where Ross told E! News of their holiday plans, "We'll be here for Thanksgiving, and then Christmas we're going to stay where I grew up with my mother. We're bringing Bronx and Ashlee."
LRR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Retail Therapy
Ross and Simpson go shopping on Melrose over the holiday season.
Twitter
Engaged!
The hubby and bride to-be announced their engagement on Jan. 13, 2013. "My baby love and I are ENGAGED!!! Hallelujah Hawaii !!!!!" the songstress wrote on Twitter with this pic.
MORE PHOTOS: Celeb weddings we can't wait for
Instagram
Married!
The two tie the knot at Evan's mom Diana Ross' estate in August 2014.
Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com
PDA Alert!
The happy couple shares a sweet moment just before arrival of their first child together, daughter Jagger.
Dan Steinberg/Invision for Talent Resources/AP Images
She's Here!
Ashlee gave birth to daughter Jagger Snow in July 2015.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
PDA Alert!
The lovebirds share a kiss on the carpet at the God vs Trump premiere in Hollywood in 2016.
Jerritt Clark
B-Day Girl
Ashlee celebrates her 33rd birthday with her man by her side.
Chad Hurst/Getty Images For Operation Smile
Family Fun
Ashlee, Evan and little Jagger hit the slopes during Operation Smile's Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge in Utah.
Getty Images
Stylish Duo
The always fashionable couple look super stylish at a charity even in L.A.
Michael Kovac
Coordinating Couple
Ashlee and Evan turn heads in colorful jackets at the CIROC Summer Colada Kick Off Party in Palm Springs.
SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
ASHLEE+EVAN
The duo promote their upcoming E! series ASHLEE+EVAN at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in 2018.
E!
Back to Reality
We can't wait to see these two on ASHLEE+EVAN, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.!