Naomi Campbell's Rep Shoots Down David Blaine Dating Rumors

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 9:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Naomi Campbell, David Blaine

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Does Naomi Campbell have a new man in her life? Not so fast!

Photos emerged of the iconic supermodel on a yacht earlier this week with magician David Blaine. As TMZ reported, the two were snapped hanging out together on the boat while in the south of France. 

While the sighting has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation that a romance might be brewing, Campbell's rep shot down the budding rumors. 

"Naomi and David are not dating," her rep told E! News. "They have been great friends for many years now, but nothing more than that."

A source further told E! News that the two have been friends for more than two decades and were on the boat with a bunch of other people. 

Watch

Naomi Campbell Talks 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award

In fact, the two were snapped together back in 2002 at a bikini show in New York City. 

According to photos posted by Just Jared of their most recent sighting, Campbell used her phone and Blaine had fun in the water as he was lifted into the air on a flyboard. 

While he can spit up frogs and eat glass, it seems there are some tricks Blaine can't do without a little technological assistance. 

While he's a renowned illusionist, maybe Blaine should consider a side gig as a photographer considering he snapped this stunning shot of his longtime friend. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Naomi Campbell , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver

Will and Grace Casts Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver for Upcoming Season

Hailey Baldwin, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Ring Gets the Close Up We've Been Waiting for

Harry Potter, Halloween

Harry Potter Fans Can Celebrate Halloween at Hogwarts

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson's New Suspiria Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Before Her First Pregnancy

Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik on the Show Ending: "Am I Happy? Of Course Not"

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus Reveals Her Struggle With Anxiety and Depression

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.