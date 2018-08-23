Korn Singer Jonathan Davis Breaks His Silence on His Wife's Tragic Death

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 8:25 AM

Jonathan Davis, Deven Davis

Korn singer Jonathan Davis is opening up about the passing of his wife Deven Davis.

In an open letter published to Instagram on Wednesday, the musician acknowledged "there has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife." He then attempted to set the record straight on her mental health, her history of drug addiction and her true self. 

"Over the past decade, my wife has been very very sick," he wrote. "She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend. Deven had a huge heart, and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving and hilarious person. She was full of life and joy, and she would do anything to share that with those around her."

Jonathan admitted he "tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her;" however he decided to speak the truth given the recent tragedy. 

"She is the reason I have advocated so hard for those struggling with their mental health," he wrote. "I want her story to inspire people to reach out for help, and not to be afraid or hide from their illness."

He then asked his followers to show compassion to those struggling with their mental health. 

"If you know someone with a mental illness, have compassion and empathy and know that they are not bad people, they are suffering," he wrote. "I want this to inspire change. I want California law to change to help people like me help others get the help they need. How can someone who is so sick realize themselves that they need help? She wasn't well enough to understand how sick she really was and she wasn't able to get the help for herself that she really needed. This shouldn't have to happen to other mothers, or anyone for that matter."

The frontman said he'd "give anything" for his kids "to have their mother back" but took comfort in knowing his wife had "found freedom from her illness" and was "finally at peace."

Addressing his loved one, he then added, "Deven, I love you bebe. I'll never love anyone the way I loved you and I'll never get over losing you. I promise I'll do everything in my power to raise our precious boys the right way, teach them the good values you wanted them to have so badly and to break the cycle of abuse we both experienced as kids. I'll do everything I can to make your dreams that you had for the future come true in your memory."

He continued, "The tattoo down your back, from the poem I wrote for you when we started dating, said, ‘Even in death, I'll be by your side my love,' in German. I swear one day I'll be there with you by your side when my ride here on earth is over. I love you, Luber."

According to TMZ, Deven died on Aug. 17. The celebrity news outlet reported she had been living at a sober home before her passing. The cause of death was not revealed.

 

Jonathan and Deven married in 2004. According to TMZ, he filed for divorce in 2016.

