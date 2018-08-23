Ariana Grande Throws Shade at Nicki Minaj's Rival Travis Scott

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj are thick as thieves.

During a Sweetener Session at The Vic in Chicago Wednesday, Grande threw shade at Travis Scott, who's been the target of numerous attacks by Minaj on both Queen Radio and Twitter. Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, predicted onstage that her album would "100 percent" debut at No. 1. "We got three days left," Grande said. "You don't know what Travis could pull!"

Minaj first dissed Scott after his album, ASTROWORLD, beat her album, Queen, holding on to the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row, with the equivalent of 205,000 albums in the U.S. According to Nielsen, Scott sold 78,000 complete albums and had 167 million streams. Queen, by contrast, debuted with 185,000 equivalents, including 78,000 sales and 129 million streams.

Minaj accused her rival of using his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and his daughter, Stormi Webster, to promote his music, while also arguing his merch bundles and concert tickets contributed to inflated album sales. Minaj accused Spotify of suppressing promotion of her album to "teach me a lesson" for playing Queen on Apple Music's Beats 1; a rep for Spotify denied the rapper's claims. "I spoke to him," Minaj told her followers over the weekend, referring to Scott. "He knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA!"