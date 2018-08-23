The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Renew Their Vows

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 4:53 AM

Ashley Hebert, JP Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum just said "I do" for a second time.

After almost six years of marriage, The Bachelorette star and her hubby renewed their vows on Eagle Beach in Aruba.

The reality star shared a picture of her kissing her groom during a beachfront ceremony on Wednesday. The bride wore a white dress and flower crown for the occasion. 

"We are loving Aruba!" part of her Instagram caption read. 

She also posted another photo of the happy couple enjoying a second smooch and celebratory glass of champagne. 

"Renewed and it feels so good!" she wrote.

Fans met Hebert on the 15th season of The Bachelor, where she competed for Brad Womack's heart. She then handed out the roses on the seventh season of The Bachelorette. Rosenbaum ended the season by proposing to Hebert in Fiji. The two then married in a televised wedding in 2012. They now share two children.

Ashley Hebert, JP Rosenbaum

Like any couple, the duo faced their fair share of ups and downs. Fans watched them overcome a few hurdles on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. However, the vow renewal proves the couple is still going strong.

Hebert and Rosenbaum weren't the only reality stars to renew their vows that day. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin also retied the knot with her husband Doug McLaughlin.

 

Ashley Hebert, JP Rosenbaum

Hebert and Rosenbaum also aren't the first couple from The Bachelorette franchise to renew their vows. Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter renewed their vows back in 2013.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

