Ben Affleck Checks Back Into Rehab After Intervention Staged by Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is checking back into rehab.

According to reports, a "visibly shaken" Jennifer Garner was spotted driving soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck to rehab, just days after his breakup from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The mom arrived at the actor's home in the Pacific Palisades with her bodyguard in tow on Wednesday afternoon, where the actress staged an intervention for the father of their three children, Violet, Serafina and Samuel

The insider says the mother-of-three told the paparazzi it "wasn't a good time and to please leave the house," after which, "she got Ben and the bodyguard and they are driving to rehab."

Another source revealed the Batman star had been drinking since Monday and knew he needed help. "He told Jen and was not resistant. He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him," the second source revealed.

 

Affleck has long struggled with alcohol addiction, but appeared to have stuck to his vow to stop drinking since announcing he had completed rehab in March 2017. And while he had successfully finished his stint in rehab, the actor continued to seek outpatient treatment. Only recently did the Good Will Hunting star's sobriety come into question, following his breakup from Shookus and subsequent dates with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

And like she did in 2017, Garner is sticking by her co-parent in his time of need. "She wants to see him healthy and at his best. She knows that's what's best for the kids and the family," a source previously told E! News

TMZ was the first to break the news.

