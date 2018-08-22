The Latest Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Custody News Isn't Quite What You Think

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have yet to reach a custody agreement despite reports stating the contrary.

A source close to the proceedings tells E! News that reports of a new custody arrangement are false. The source states that the former couple's original court ordered agreement remains in place. According to court documents, Jolie and Pitt were scheduled to convene on Aug. 21. Our source says this meeting has been postponed.

Another source tells E! News that Jolie's and Pitt's lawyers recently met to iron out details for a custody plan for the next few months, which has been "very time consuming."

The stars share six children: Maddox Jolie-Pitt17, Pax Jolie-Pitt,14, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 13, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 12, Knox Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 10.

Meanwhile, a third source tells E! News, "In terms of the kids' relationship with Brad, Angelina definitely remains committed to helping the kids heal with their father."