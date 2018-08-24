Here Are the Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Film & TV Roles You May've Forgotten About

Lights, camera, action!
This is something that Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross have heard several times over their lengthy careers in Hollywood. While many may think of the "Pieces of Me" belter as just a musician, die-hard fans will recall that Ashlee has quite a few acting roles under her belt.
Who could forget the mother of two's reoccurring role on 7th Heaven? We know we haven't!
As for Evan, he's been making a name for himself in Hollywood since he was a youngster. No, really!
Ross has starred on the big screen alongside major names like Jennifer Lawrence, Terrence Howard, Hilary Duff and many others. Honestly, we're so impressed!
For a closer look at Ashlee and Evan's notable acting roles from over the years, be sure to proceed to the gallery below!
Lee Daniels Entertainment, 20th Century Fox Television
Star
In 2017, Evan landed himself a major role on the FOX drama series playing Angel Rivera.
Anchor Bay Films, Mimran Schur Pictures, Suretone Pictures
Pawn Shop Chronicles
Ashlee had a role in one of Paul Walker's last films, a crime comedy from 2013.
Mandeville Films, ABC Studios
Wicked City
Ross replaced Darrell Britt-Gibson in the role of crime scene paparazzo Diver Hawkes in this short-lived ABC crime drama.
Slavkin / Swimmer Productions, CBS Television Studios
Melrose Place
The Melrose Place reboot didn't last long, but Ashlee's portrayal of Violet Foster was a memorable one.
Sachs/Judah Productions, CBS Productions, CBS Television Studios
90210
Speaking of shows created by Darren Star, Evan had a reoccurring role in the 90210 reboot. He played Shenae Grimes' character's love interest in season three.
Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS Paramount Network Television
CSI: NY
Ashlee, alongside ex-husband Pete Wentz, appeared on the CSI: NY episode "Point of No Return."
Lionsgate, Color Force
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2
In the final two films of the Hunger Games franchise, Evan played rebellion member and cameraman Messalla.
Cinejota Filmproduktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co., Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Intermedia Films
Undiscovered
This 2005 film was Ashlee's first major movie role.
Hidden Empire Film Group, Media House Capital, Top Of The Food Chain Entertainment
Supremacy
Supremacy chronicled the real life events from March 1995, where a family was taken hostage by members of the Aryan Brotherhood. Ross notably played one of the hostages.
Anchor Bay Films, West of Midnight, Whitewater Films
According to Greta
Evan starred alongside Hilary Duff in this independent drama from '09.
Spelling Television
7th Heaven
Simpson-Ross appeared in 40 episodes of the beloved family drama, playing Cecilia Smith opposite lead David Gallagher.
Ian Dudley/Peace Film
Mooz-lum
Evan carried this indie movie, playing a young Muslim student in a post-9/11 America.
First Point Entertainment, Katonah Pictures, Perfect Weekend
96 Minutes
In 2011, Ross starred in this dramatic thriller opposite Brittany Snow and David Oyelowo.
Touchstone Pictures, Happy Madison Productions
The Hot Chick
Ashlee had a small role in the big screen comedy The Hot Chick.
Station 3, Fastback Pictures, Shoot Productions
Gardens of the Night
Ross gave a powerful performance alongside Gillian Jacobs in this independent drama.
Cinered Internationale Filmproduktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co. 1. Beteiligungs KG, Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Element Films
Pride
The 2007 biopic featured several big names alongside Evan's, including Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac, Tom Arnold, etc.
Satin City Productions, Regency Television, 20th Century Fox Television
Malcolm in the Middle
Ashlee made her TV debut in the "Reese Cooks" episode of Malcolm in the Middle.
Sweet Tea Pictures LLC, Overbrook Entertainment
ATL
This crime comedy-drama was produced by Will Smith and gave Ross his first big film role.