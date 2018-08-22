Everything We Know About the 2018 CW Superhero Crossover

It sounds like this year's big DC crossover is going to get a little extra super.

Not only will the event—a three-night crossover between The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow—feature all the regular superheroes we've come to know and love, but we'll also get to hang out with a few other super faces, new and old, thanks to the return of Superman and the introduction of Batwoman and Lois Lane.

Last year's crossover started with the wedding of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton) being interrupted by nazis from an alternate universe, so it's safe to say pretty much anything could go down when these three shows get together.

For everything we know so far about what we're going to see come December, scroll on down!