12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 2:45 PM
Summer skin is a thing and we've been on top of ours all season long—have you?
This time of year, skin is notorious for being extra dry and extra sun drenched. As a result we've been good boys and girls by stocking up on super hydrating face masks, serums and exfoliating peel pads. And while we can't ever get enough skincare, there's more to summer beauty than just that. A bright blue nail polish that mimics the ocean blue? Yep, we're all over that summertime staple. An ultra-nourishing lip conditioner? You better believe it. Heck there's even a few makeup staples thrown in there, too.
You may not have everything on this list, but don't worry summer isn't over yet. Our advice: Snag it all and test it out before the season ends!
BUY IT: RéVive Intensité™ Moisturizing Lip Balm, $60
BUY IT: Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer, $28
BUY IT: Clarins Water Lip Stain, $28
BUY IT: Supergoop!® SPF 50 Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C, $19
BUY IT: Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-on Sunscreen SPF 30, $65
BUY IT: Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $64
BUY IT: Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette, $25
BUY IT: Murad Hydro-Dynamic® Quenching Essence, $78
BUY IT: Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Highlighter Palette, $58
BUY IT: Kypris Cerulean Mask, $210
BUY IT: OSEA Undaria Algae Oil, $48
BUY IT: DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel, $88
Listen, any excuse to buy more beauty products is good enough for us!
