Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumors About Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian is revealing whether or not she Kanye West are currently planning for a fourth child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Stronger" rapper share kids North West, 5, Saint West, 2, and Chicago West, who they welcomed via a surrogate in January. Earlier this week, reports surfaced stating that the couple is planning for a fourth baby. So what does Kim have to say about the rumors?

The KKW Beauty founder addressed the speculation during an exclusive interview with E! News at the Christie's x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction on Tuesday evening in Beverly Hills.

"I don't know, I don't know, I read that, I read something...none of that was true," Kim told us of the reports. "But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so...I don't know."