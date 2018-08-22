The Big Bang Theory Ending After Season 12

The Big Bang Theory is going out with, well, a big bang. The 12th season, premiering Monday, Sept. 24 on CBS, will be its last.

CBS, Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the news in a joint statement.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close," the network and producers said in a statement.