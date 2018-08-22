Meghan Markle's Brother Blames Prince Harry for Their Family Feud

Meghan Markle's family continues to address their relationship—or lack thereof—with the Duchess of Sussex.

In a new interview, Thomas Markle Jr. shares his perspective into the ongoing feud that doesn't appear to be going away.

Meghan's estranged brother specifically addresses the newlywed's relationship with her father that has played out in the public eye for the past several months.

"No father-daughter relationship should be like this. I feel for him because of how strong their relationship was and what it's become now. That's got to hurt anybody," he explained to the Daily Mail. "It's not the Meghan I remember. The Meg I remember was very caring and she cared about everybody—that was important to her."

Thomas Jr. continued, "Since Hollywood and being on that show—being a celebrity has changed her. Maybe she feels she is above everybody, maybe even more now. But if she wasn't with Prince Harry right now—even if she was still on Suits right now—she would have stopped what she was doing to go and visit him and make sure he's ok."