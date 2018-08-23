Kristin Cavallari Scolds Shannon After a Botched Home Goods Launch on Very Cavallari: "I'm Glad You're Crying"

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 7:00 AM
Kristin Cavallari is seriously unhappy with her Uncommon James team right now.
After noticing a pricing glitch on their website for the brand's new home goods line, Kristin goes into the store to confront the girls about the snafu in this clip from Sunday's season finale of Very Cavallari.
"Brittainy, so what's goin' on?" an annoyed Kristin asks. "So it was assuming that the serving board is the same weight as this," head of operations Brittainy Taylor explains. "So, it's fixed. We ended up doing by weight so they're fine now."
Brittainy's not the only one who dropped the ball. Social media head Shannon Ford sent out a faulty newsletter than left home goods in the dust.
"Your newsletter, 'Click the photo above!' and you can't click the photo above. That's a huge problem on a launch day, a launch day!" Kristin scolds.
"I know, I just, I don't have the link if I don't know the link," Shannon insists.
But Kristin isn't here for Shannon's excuses.
E!
"Well then ask someone for the f--king link," the entrepreneur snaps back.
The technical glitch not only cost the company sales, it made Uncommon James look bad.
"Home goods needed to have its moment and it got completely f--ked. Do you understand? I worked my ass off for this thing!" the Uncommon James heads scoffs.
"The newsletter ruined the whole moment?" Shannon retorted. "Shannon, you can't click the f--king photo to shop, that's a big deal. Don't act like it's not a big deal," Kristin yells.
The conversation got so heated, that the Uncommon James boss had to close the office door to keep customers from hearing their spat.
"I woke up this morning so excited to check the orders. Your newsletter went out and we had to take them off the website. That's so f--king bad. That looks so bad on me 'cause it all falls on me, it doesn't fall on you guys," Kristin tells the Uncommon James team. "I'm glad you're crying. I'm glad you give a f--k. This is my whole f--king world right now and it got f--ked this morning."
See Kristin lay down the law in the clip above.
Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!
Kristin Cavallari Is Almost Brought to Tears After an Uncommon James Pricing Glitch on Very Cavallari
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?