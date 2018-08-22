American Horror Story: Apocalypse Introduces Sarah Paulson's Mystery Character

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 10:42 AM

Step out of the shadows, Venable. American Horror Story: Apocalypse debuted the first look at what we think is Sarah Paulson's third mystery character.

Paulson previously revealed she'd be playing American Horror Story: Coven's Cordelia Goode and American Horror Story: Murder House's Billie Dean Howard in the new season, along with a character simply named Venable. Since we've already seen her portray Billie Dean in more than one season and got a first look at Paulson as Cordelia with the assembled AHS: Coven actors, Venable is the only one left. However, this is AHS, anything is possible.

Details about the new season are, as per usual, being kept under wraps. We do know it's a crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, and picks up with the end of the world, hence the Apocalypse title. Now we know there may be a lottery of sorts to determine who lives and who dies during the end of the world…

In addition to Paulson, AHS: Apocalypse's massive cast includes Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Joan Collins, Cody Fern, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd and Jessica Lange, who is returning to the show for the first time since American Horror Story: Freak Show. Lange will appear as her Murder House character Constance in an episode directed by Paulson.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

