This Is Us Did a Photo Shoot With Annie Leibovitz and the Behind-the-Scenes Pics Are Stunning

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 8:45 AM
Annie Leibovitz, apparently a This Is Us superfan, has given everyone quite the gift: She just did a photo shoot with the cast of the NBC drama.
The cast, Mandy Moore , Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson, assembled at Paramount Studios on July 28 for the all-day photo shoot for season three promotional images. Leibovitz shot each of the actors individually as well as in groups. She also shot the key art that will debut at a later date. This is the first TV series the iconic photographer has shot since 2005 when she photographed the cast of The Sopranos.
See the photos in the gallery below.
"It's nice to be working with someone who is at the height of their craft and has been so forever," Brown said.
"It was a bucket list thing, for sure. It's pretty humbling to think she's watched every episode of our show," Moore said.
Moore said she was surprised how much Leibovitz knew about the show and specific characters. Moore said it was "bittersweet dream-like" to shoot in character and truly feel like they were the Pearsons because she and Ventimiglia were with their adult TV children. "
Leibovitz has quite the resume. She's photographed Dolly Parton, Queen Elizabeth II, Barack Obama and his family, John Lennon and many, many more.
This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
