Crazy Rich Asians Sequel in Development Amid Box Office Success

Warner Bros. Pictures
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 8:24 AM
Warner Bros. Pictures
A Crazy Rich Asians sequel is in the works!
According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is already developing the sequel, with writing on the second film set to "begin soon" with screenwriters Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli. This news follows the massive success of the first film, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina, at the box office this past weekend.
In its first five days, Crazy Rich Asians, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, reportedly brought in $34 million, earning to top spot at the box office. China Rich Girlfriend is the second book in the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, followed by Rich People Problems: A Novel.
Constance Wu on the Significance of Crazy Rich Asians: "We Are Putting Possibility on the Screens"
Earlier this month, the cast of the movie sat down with E! News to talk about the importance of the film and the significance of having an all-Asian cast.
"It means the world," Chan told us. "I am just so proud to be a part of this film. This film is not just for Asians, it's for anyone who has ever felt that they struggle to be accepted or they've been otherized. Really it's a celebration."
See what else the cast shared with us in the video above!
Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters now!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?