Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Apologizes to Kathryn Dennis

After a contentious season of Southern Charm together, Ashley Jacobs has issued a very public apology to Kathryn Dennis.

It's no mystery that the two women have not gotten along since Jacobs came into the picture in season five of the Bravo series. As Thomas Ravenel's then-girlfriend, Jacobs and Dennis did not get along as the former attacked and criticized the latter about her parenting of her and Ravenel's two children, resulting in recurring fights.

It seems Jacobs is ready to acknowledge her behavior because she posted a lengthy statement on social media addressed to the show's fans with a specific focus on Dennis.

"I owe you all an apology," Jacobs began. "I'd like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her. I'm not sure what made me think it was OK to speak to a mother that way. It wasn't. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don't deserve it."