The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion: Ramona Singer Can't Take Bethenny Frankel's "Lies"

Would it be a The Real Housewives of New York City reunion without Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel going tit for tat? Thankfully you don't have to answer that because that's just what happens in the exclusive RHONY season 10 preview below.

In the clip, Ramona and Bethenny, who really didn't interact much during this season, go back and forth over support of businesses.

"Oh my god, I can't take her lies. I may walk off for her lie," Ramona says in regards to Bethenny saying she never criticized Sonja Morgan for having fake businesses that never launched with products. Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill also take issue with Bethenny's statements, but it really sets Ramona off. When Ramona announced her new skincare line during the season, she took issue with Bethenny's comments and perceived lack of support. Bethenny didn't attend a party Ramona had for the product either.