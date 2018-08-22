The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion: Ramona Singer Can't Take Bethenny Frankel's "Lies"

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 9:00 AM
Bravo
Would it be a The Real Housewives of New York City reunion without Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel going tit for tat? Thankfully you don't have to answer that because that's just what happens in the exclusive RHONY season 10 preview below.
In the clip, Ramona and Bethenny, who really didn't interact much during this season, go back and forth over support of businesses.
"Oh my god, I can't take her lies. I may walk off for her lie," Ramona says in regards to Bethenny saying she never criticized Sonja Morgan for having fake businesses that never launched with products. Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill also take issue with Bethenny's statements, but it really sets Ramona off. When Ramona announced her new skincare line during the season, she took issue with Bethenny's comments and perceived lack of support. Bethenny didn't attend a party Ramona had for the product either.
"I think it is not ethical to pretend to women at home that it's just so easy to get these hair extensions and these restaurants…She says she's a maven of everything and she's not a maven," Bethenny says about Ramona's businesses.
To that, the ladies start in on Bethenny about her jeans and bologna, and Ramona starts listing her accomplishments. She put herself through college (she says Bethenny's rich dad paid for her schooling), she was a buyer for Macy's…it's a typical Ramona rant.
"I mean, really, Bethenny? Why can't you support me?" Ramona asks.
"You've been terrible to me," Bethenny says.
"That's a good reason," Sonja adds.
But not a good reason for Ramona, she starts listing her accomplishments again. It's a wonder host Andy Cohen got anywhere at this reunion.
Watch the clip above for more.
The Real Housewives of New York City reunion starts Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Your Guide to All the Cast-Related Facts You'll Want to Look Up Anyway
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?