11 Items You Should Pack for Your Last Summer Vacation Trip

But don't worry, we're being practical about this. All 11 of the below items from Target are ideal for travel, but are also super stylish purchases as you start thinking about your fall wardrobe choices. It's win-win, really.

Maybe your love is whisking you away for a weeklong romantic vacay abroad, or perhaps you and your girls are driving up the coast for a quick 48 hours. Truth be told: Where you're going is less important than what you're packing. If you're anything like us, an upcoming holiday of any kind usually signals a shopping spree to pick up a few key pieces to wear while being your best, most relaxed self.

Summer might almost be over, but you still have time for one last vacation.

Straight Leg Jeans It does not matter where you'll be unpacking your bags for the weekend; you're not going to get very far without at least one pair of goes-with-everything jeans. This frayed-edge pair is relaxed but sophisticated, so whether you're pairing ‘em with a bikini top for a stroll around the city or rotating in a silky top for dinner, you're good to go. BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Light Wash Women's High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $27.99

High-Rise Jeggings If it's a fashion statement you're looking to make, these button-front dark wash jeans will do the trick, but in a vacay-appropriate kind of way. A black bodysuit and strappy heels will have you feeling ready to hit the town, while a button-up tee is ideal for back to school. BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Dark Wash Women's High-Rise Jeggings, $34.99

Burgundy Skinny Jeans Let's say you brought two pairs of denim and you feel like you still need another pants option. Enter: These deep burgundy skinny jeans. The dark color makes them innately cooler, and they still work if you want to mix and match your look. Throw on a denim top tucked in and you're ready for daytime sight-seeing. Add a patterned blouse and you're instantly dressed up. BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Burgundy Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $27.99

Orange Sundress When it comes to a dress you can wear on vacay, to school or even to the office, versatility is key. Trust us when we say a classic wrap dress is the solution you're looking for. It's polished enough for a professional setting, but it's easy and breezy enough to throw on without thinking on your days off. Bonus points for the bold orange shade. BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Orange Women's V-Neck Sundress, $27.99

Long Sleeve Denim Shirt Here's the good thing about a classic denim shirt: It's stylish 365 days a year. That being said, it's perfect for summer and, now that we mention it, should be at the front of your summer-to-fall transitional wardrobe. Wear it draped over a swimsuit if you're in vacay mode, or button it up and slide on a pencil skirt for a business-casual vibe. BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Medium Wash Women's Western Denim Shirt Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $19.99

Crew Neck Sweatshirt Sweatshirts often get overlooked and categorized as loungewear, but we're here to tell you that's a mistake. For instance, simply tuck a ripe red version into a high-waisted pair of shorts, and all of a sudden you have a pulled-together airport look. Or if you're feeling girly, why not pair with a button-up maxi for a cozy-cute weekend look? BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $19.99

Mock Neck Tank Top If you play your shopping cards right, one shirt can go a long way. At least that's how we felt when we set our sights on this mock neck tank. The high neckline paired with the short sleeves is a silhouette that works for everyone. It can be low maintenance for the weekends with a pair of cutoffs, or try a pair of flares for a glam weekday outfit. BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Berry Women's Stripe Mock Neck Tank Top, $10

Twist Front T-Shirt If you love a tie-front top, we've got an update for you. This twist-front tee has the same cinched-waist vibe, with none of the fuss. Just slip on the cozy cotton tee (the indigo color is perfect for summer and for fall) and pair with any jeans you please. How easy is that? BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Twist Front T-Shirt, $14.99

Striped Jumpsuit Fact: A wide-leg jumpsuit is a natural vacation wardrobe must-have. It's easy, breezy and just straight up chic. You can wear it on the beach sans shoes or dressed up with a pair of strappy heels for an romantic outdoor dinner. BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Navy Women's Striped Jumpsuit, $27.99

White Button-Up If your aim is to look dressed up, but also like you're barely trying, give this short-sleeve button-up in a crisp white color a go. Slight ruffling at the shoulders gives it a feminine flair, but it's easy to wear with any and all bottoms. Done and done! BUY IT: Universal Thread™ White Women's Short Sleeve Woven Top, $17.99