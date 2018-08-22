To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Your Guide to All the Cast-Related Facts You'll Want to Look Up Anyway

So how old is Noah Centineo (who plays Peter Kavinsky)?

He is 22, an adult.

Is he Mark Ruffalo's son?

Nope! You probably best know him from Freeform's The Fosters where he played Jesus Adams Foster, the role originated by Jake T. Austin. He'll appear in the spinoff Good Trouble.

Are you sure?

Yes. We are sure, but he gets it all the time. "Ever since I can really remember auditioning in L.A., people — even if I was too inexperienced — they'd be like, ‘Yeah, he's a little green, but you remind us of Mark Ruffalo.' And I think it's great," Centineo told Vulture. "I guess it's just my mannerisms, like the way I talk, the way my eyes move around maybe when I'm thinking …? I don't know!"

You may also recognize Centineo from Camila Cabello's "Havana" music video, or perhaps one of his early roles, like Austin & Ally or Shake It Up. He's also in Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, set for release on September 7.

Why am I so obsessed with the way he drinks that milkshake?

IDK but we're personally so obsessed that we made it into a GIF, so...