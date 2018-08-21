Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 5:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Instagram

Robin Thicke's family is growing once again!

The "Blurred Lines" singer and April Love Geary are expecting their second child together.

"Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again!" April shared on Instagram Tuesday evening. "We find out Saturday if it's a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it's going to be?"

In the social media post, the couple's baby girl Mia Love Thicke is seen holding a sonogram picture and smiling for the camera. "'They said we couldn't make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!' Thank you April!" Robin added in a separate post

Back in February, the pair welcomed their first child together. Robin also shares a son with ex Paula Patton. And since the smooth delivery, both mom and dad have documented several special moments with their family.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

In fact, the happy family recently enjoyed a tropical vacation over the summer that allowed for some fun in the sun.

"I love this," the proud mom wrote on Instagram when showcasing some of the many memories. "Island girls."

As for Robin, he's already turning his young daughter into a Boston Red Sox fan. You got to teach them young, right?

"Baseball with daddy!!" he captioned a recent photo. "#GoRedSox."

Robin and April made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2015 at a party in Cannes. Since then, the pair has been inseparable and have developed a strong bond that can't be ignored on social media.

Congratulations to the couple on their happy news.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Robin Thicke , Couples , Pregnancies , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Zolciak Biermann, Ariana Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates Daughter Ariana Passing Driver's Test

Lauren Jauregui, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Did Lauren Jauregui Just Respond to Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Diss at the MTV VMAs?

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Cry Pretty Release Party With Husband Mike Fisher

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Clarifies Her Controversial Modeling Comments

"Saved By the Bell" Secrets 29 Years Later

George & Amal Clooney Host Harry & Meghan in Lake Como

Kim Kardashian's New Look & Kendall Jenner's New Controversy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.