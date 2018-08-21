Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Robin Thicke's family is growing once again!

The "Blurred Lines" singer and April Love Geary are expecting their second child together.

"Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again!" April shared on Instagram Tuesday evening. "We find out Saturday if it's a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it's going to be?"

In the social media post, the couple's baby girl Mia Love Thicke is seen holding a sonogram picture and smiling for the camera.

Back in February, the pair welcomed their first child together. Robin also shares a son with ex Paula Patton. And since the smooth delivery, both mom and dad have documented several special moments with their family.