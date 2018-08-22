How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Became the New Ultimate Power Couple

Her mom "knows I beat to my own drum," Kylie continued, explaining her family's reaction to her admittedly impulsive decision. "My whole family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do. I've been that way my whole life. I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset. We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us."

Proving that she does know the difference between private and public, Kylie—who now has 113 million Instagram followers—was only photographed with Travis a handful of times before word got out last September that she was pregnant. And not until Stormi was born on Feb. 1 did she even acknowledge that yes, she had been expecting.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Kylie wrote, clearing the air on Instagram a few days after giving birth. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys." She explained that she basically wanted to minimize stress as much as possible, and so decided "to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

She couldn't have made a more masterful move when it came to seizing control of the narrative.

Now Stormi is 6 1/2 months old, already boosting her dad's album sales, and life is bigger than ever for her parents, who are operating at the height of their powers when it comes to social media savvy, creative expression and business acumen. Moreover, having cornered the youth market for the foreseeable future, they should be occupying this throne for quite some time.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi, if she's into it," Kylie told Forbes, referring to her business.

But she just as well could have been referring to an entire way of life.