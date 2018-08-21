Pete Davidson Gives Ariana Grande a Kiss at Her Post-VMAs Sweetener Session

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 2:26 PM
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson packed on the PDA in front of fans at her Sweetener session late Monday night.
Hours after making their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the couple headed to a Sweetener session after-party where Grande performed songs from her new album. Attendees at the performance posted footage to social media for the world to see. Before Grande took the stage, Davidson introduced his fiancée, calling her the "best person I know."
The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 25-year-old singer then kissed as she walked to the microphone.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Grande also posted videos from the performance on Instagram, telling her fans, "this was the best night ever. by far the best after party i ever been to. thank you for everything. i love u forever. #sweetenersessions."
During the VMAs on Monday, Grande took home the Best Pop award and thanked Davidson "for existing." Her comedian beau was spotted wearing a beaded bracelet at the ceremony with the initials "AGD," which will be Grande's initials once she and Davidson tie the knot.
Grande also took the stage at Radio City to perform her hit song "God Is a Woman," where she was joined on the stage by her family members.
