Catwalk Club! See the Model Squad Stars Expertly Strut Their Stuff in These Fierce Runway Pics

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 6:00 AM

Strut your stuff.

It takes a lot of time and practice to perfect a runway walk, just ask the ladies from E!'s latest docu-series Model Squad. Not only are the women naturally stunning, but they can also saunter down any catwalk like a boss.

Whether it's a Victoria's Secret fashion show or a highly publicized appearance on a red carpet, these ladies are totally unfazed when all eyes are on them. They're It girls for a reason, right?

For a closer look at Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor's best runway moments, take a peek at the images below!

Read

E!'s Model Squad Is Just the Latest Girl Gang to Make a Splash in the Industry

Daniela Braga, 2016 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Swarovski

Daniela Braga

Daniela Braga walks the runway with Swarovski crystals during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris.

Shanina Shaik

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Fashion For Relief)

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik walks the runway at Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief Charity Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center.

Devon Windsor, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devon Windsor

Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Olivia Culpo

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo walks the runway at the Tony Ward By Atelier Crocus Couture show during in 2013.

Shanina Shaik, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in NYC.

Ashley Moore, Miami Swim Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Moore

Ashley Moore walks for TRESemme during the Frankie's Bikinis 2017 Collection at SwimMiami at W South Beach.

Caroline Lowe, Model Squad, Runway

Victor Chavez/WireImage

Caroline Lowe

Caroline Lowe walks the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest Spring/Summer 2017 at Televisa San Angel in Mexico City.

Nadine Leopold, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Shanghai

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nadine Leopold

Nadine Leopold walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Hannah Ferguson

Peter White/Getty Images

Hannah Ferguson

Hannah Ferguson walks the runway during the 2018 Elie Saab show in Paris.

Ping Hue, Model Squad, Runway

Getty Images

Ping Hue

Ping Hue walks the runway for Laquan Smith during 2018 New York Fashion Week.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Daniela Braga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Daniela Braga

Daniela Braga walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Hannah Ferguson

Peter White/Getty Images

Hannah Ferguson

Hannah Ferguson walks the runway during the Jeremy Scott fashion show during 2017 New York Fashion Week.

Olivia Culpo, Red Dress Collection 2016, NYFW

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo walks the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 Presented By Macy's.

Ping Hue, Model Squad, Runway

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG

Ping Hue

Ping Hue struts her stuff in the Monique Lhuillier Spring 2011 fashion show.

Devon Windsor, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Devon Windsor

Devon Windsor walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory.

Shanina Shaik, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in NYC.

Hannah Ferguson

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hannah Ferguson

Hannah Ferguson walks the runway at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Daniela Braga, Victorias Secret Fashion Show 2014

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Daniela Braga

Daniela Braga walks the runway during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre in London.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Devon Windsor

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devon Windsor

Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Ashley Moore, Miami Swim Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Moore

Ashley Moore walks for TRESemme during the Frankie's Bikinis 2017 Collection at SwimMiami at W South Beach in Miami.

Olivia Culpo

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE Clothing

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo walks the runway at the REVOLVE fashion show benefiting Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) in Los Angeles.

Nadine Leopold, Model Squad, Runway

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Nadine Leopold

Nadine Leopold walks the runway at the Philipp Plein show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.

Daniela Braga, Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Daniela Braga

Daniela Braga walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Devon Windsor

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devon Windsor

Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

