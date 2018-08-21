MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

  By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 1:21 PM

After the show, it's the after-party. After the party, it's the hotel lobby...

OK, we'll stop there, but you get the point. While we may swoon over the red carpet and sit on the edge of our seats during the award ceremony, celebrities are getting excited to celebrate their wins with their friends. Last night's MTV Video Music Awards was no different.

After winning the Video Vanguard Award, Jennifer Lopez hosted a party at NYC-based Beauty & Essex, where her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Tiffany Haddish, G-Eazy and more came to toast to the pop star's newest accolade.

Here's the thing: If J. Lo invites you to a party, you cannot show up in the same outfit you wore to the award ceremony. So, prior to arriving at the invite-only events, celebs made a quick wardrobe change, appearing in a whole new look than the one we saw on the carpet.

Photos

MTV VMAs 2018: Best Beauty

While some celebrities relaxed their style (those red carpet dresses can be constricting), other celebs saved their best look for the end of the night. 

Which look is your favorite from each of the celebrities below?

ESC: VMA After Parties, Kylie Jenner

Backgrid/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went from an angelic red carpet style, wearing a short white coat dress, into a badass leather look. With black boots, high-waisted pants and a strapless top (but the same beauty), the star goes into the night in style.

ESC: VMA After Parties, Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The star continued her longtime history of super-sexy outfits on the VMA red carpet, but switched into something a bit more comfortable and trendy for her after-party. We wore a Versace catsuit with a wide waist belt, gold accessories Jessica Rich heels and sunglasses.

ESC: VMA After Parties, Rita Ora

Getty Images

Rita Ora

The singer traded in her innovative, sheer gown for a larger-than-life, feathered mini dress. She's also one of the few stars that switched up her beauty, swapping her epic eye makeup for star hair jewels.

ESC: VMA After Parties, Tiffany Haddish

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images/Backgrid

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian opted for a sheer, embellished dress with a matching headdress for the red carpet. After the ceremony, however, she chose a sparkling jumpsuit with a black ankle boots.

ESC: VMA After Parties, Olivia Munn

Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group

Olivia Munn

The Six star wore a purple David Koma dress to the red carpet with Anita Ko jewelry, but changed into a completely different look for the after parties. She sported a black, sheer mini dress with over-the-knee black boots.

ESC: VMA After Parties, Iggy Azalea

Andrew Toth/Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea

The Australian-born rapper went for an edgy look on the carpet, but later changed into a menswear-inspired look with a white tank top and pumps.

ESC: VMA After Parties, Iggy Azalea

Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Backgrid

Shay Mitchell

For the VMAs red carpet, the Pretty Little Liars star wore an orange-accented co-ord set, but then went a completely different direction. She put her hair into a high ponytail and changed into a metallic oversized shirt with heeled sandals.

