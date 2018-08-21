EXCLUSIVE!

Halsey and G-Eazy Are "Working on Their Relationship" Amid Flirty VMAs Reunion

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 12:55 PM

Halsey and G-Eazy are "working on their relationship" following their split in July, a source tells E! News.

This romance update comes shortly after cameras spotted the "Him & I" duo holding hands in New York City while leaving Post Malone's 2018 MTV VMAs after-party at Avenue nightclub together in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Last month, Halsey announced that she and G-Eazy had called it quits after a year of dating.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Halsey and G-Eazy Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

G-Eazy, Halsey

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Now an insider tells E! News that G-Eazy and Halsey have "been in touch since their split" and are "working on their relationship," adding, "They consider each other family and are on good terms now, but not fully back together."

"They knew they were both going to be out and about after the VMAs and it was planned to meet up after they made the rounds at the VMAs after-parties," the source continues. "They wanted to do their own things during the night and didn't want to cause too much of a commotion by them being together, but left hand in hand after the Post Malone party at Avenue and went back to G-Eazy's hotel to continue the night. They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things. They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything."

Hours before reuniting with Halsey, G-Eazy stopped to talk to E! News on the red carpet at the VMAs. When asked if he brought a date to the award show, he told us, "Just me, myself and I."

While she attended the after-party, Halsey decided not to attend the VMAs. When asked by a fan why she wasn't at the award show on Monday, Halsey replied, "bc I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV '#wcw' me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn't feel right to go. I'm happy you guys liked the videos. That's all that matters to me."

