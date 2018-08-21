Halsey and G-Eazy Are "Working on Their Relationship" Amid Flirty VMAs Reunion

Halsey and G-Eazy are "working on their relationship" following their split in July, a source tells E! News.

This romance update comes shortly after cameras spotted the "Him & I" duo holding hands in New York City while leaving Post Malone's 2018 MTV VMAs after-party at Avenue nightclub together in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Last month, Halsey announced that she and G-Eazy had called it quits after a year of dating.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."