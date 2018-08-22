2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote in the Final Round!

Today's the day we've all been waiting for...our final round of competition for the Best of Summer Tournament has begun!

After weeks of competition and different categories being voted on by you guys, we have one last poll for you to take this month.

Now, all five of our category winners will be battling it out to find out once and for all who, or what, won summer this year.

Will it be Ocean's 8, which packed a punch at the box office this summer with Sandra Bullock and her fierce lady gang?

Or, would you rather see your favorite summer couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take home the crown?

What about TNT's hit drama Claws? This TV show took over our TV screens all summer long (thank goodness) and we are already wondering what will happen next season.