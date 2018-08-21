Sarah Drew on Life After Grey's Anatomy...While Still Hanging With Her "Family for Life"

Sarah Drew may be off Grey's Anatomy, but she's not leaving her costars behind. Speaking with E! News at 70th Emmy Awards Performer Peer Group Celebration, Drew, who directed the Emmy-nominated web show Grey's Anatomy: B-Team, said she's been more than in touch with her former costars.

"I just talked to Kelly McCreary for like an hour today and Caterina [Scorsone] and her family came over to go swimming last week, I've texted with Jesse [Williams] and I just talked to Jessica Capshaw, Camilla [Luddington] and Chandra [Wilson] and Kevin [McKidd]—I talk to all of them all the time," she said. "Family for life."

Drew spent nine years on Grey's Anatomy as Dr. April Kepner. Her exit was announced in March by ABC.