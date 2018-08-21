Sarah Drew on Life After Grey's Anatomy...While Still Hanging With Her "Family for Life"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 10:27 AM

Sarah Drew may be off Grey's Anatomy, but she's not leaving her costars behind. Speaking with E! News at 70th Emmy Awards Performer Peer Group Celebration, Drew, who directed the Emmy-nominated web show Grey's Anatomy: B-Team, said she's been more than in touch with her former costars.

"I just talked to Kelly McCreary for like an hour today and Caterina [Scorsone] and her family came over to go swimming last week, I've texted with Jesse [Williams] and I just talked to Jessica Capshaw, Camilla [Luddington] and Chandra [Wilson] and Kevin [McKidd]—I talk to all of them all the time," she said. "Family for life."

Drew spent nine years on Grey's Anatomy as Dr. April Kepner. Her exit was announced in March by ABC.

"The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey's Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew," Krista Vernoff, co-showrunner and executive producer on Grey's Anatomy, said in a statement. "As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses."

In an interview with THR, Drew discussed the day she found out she was being let go, and said she was told the show had too many characters and that they needed to scale back in order to properly service stories for characters.

"Those nine years on the show were some of the most wonderful years of my life," Drew told E! News. "I have so much gratitude for my time there, but nine years is also a long time to play one character."

Drew directed the web series and said she's excited to explore the ever-changing TV landscape, as an actor, but also as a producer and director.

"It's feeling very exciting," she said about life after Grey's Anatomy. "I love it."

Watch the video above for more.

