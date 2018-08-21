Did Cardi B Throw Shade at Nicki Minaj by Calling Herself the "Empress?"

Did Cardi B stir the royal pot?

While the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards went off with little drama this year, some couldn't help but notice that the "I Like It" star possibly flung some shade toward a fellow female rapper when it came time to open the show.

As viewers remember, Cardi kicked off the ceremony with a brief skit and trolled the audience with a fake baby bundle. But, it was what she said before she unwrapped a moon person statue that raised some eyebrows.

"Welcome to New York, everybody—I am the empress," she said with a laugh, a moon person secretly bundled in her arms.

Some interpreted the comment as a dig at Nicki Minaj, who recently dropped her fourth studio album, Queen.