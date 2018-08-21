Avicii Overlooked at the 2018 MTV VMAs—and Fans Are Not Happy

Avicii may have won his first MTV Video Music Award Monday night, but fans can't help but think the late star was overlooked.

The 28-year-old Swedish DJ died four months earlier to the day on April 20. At the time, it was implied by a family statement that he had passed away from an apparent suicide. He was 28 years old. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his rep confirmed in an initial statement issued at the time. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

The late star, who had been nominated a total of six times at the MTV VMAs, including two this year, posthumously won for the first time for "Best Dance Video" with Rita Ora. However, he was only briefly mentioned during the show.

It was only until Ora was introducing Maluma's performance with Bebe Rexha that Avicii was addressed at all. "I just found out that Avicii and I just won Best Dance, so please just make some noise for Avicii right now," she asked the crowd. "Amazing talent!"