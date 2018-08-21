Go Inside the MTV Video Music Awards 2018 After-Parties With Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and More

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tiffany Haddish, Beauty &amp;amp; Essex After Party, VMA After Parties 2018

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group

After the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards wrapped, the stars aligned out in New York City. 

As is the case with practically every Hollywood award show, just because the ceremony ends doesn't mean the festivities are over. Instead, the night's most famous faces swapped into their after-party attire and headed into the Big Apple for some celebrating. 

Among the notable soirées was Jennifer Lopez's bash at Beauty & Essex in honor of her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year. After swapping into a Versace printed jumpsuit, the triple threat and her famous beau, Alex Rodriguez, headed to the New York City hot spot to get their groove on alongside famous friends, like Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina—who played host for the evening—as well as her "Booty" co-star, Iggy Azalea. In complete homage to one of Hollywood's most famous multi-hyphenates, the room was decorated with Lopez's platinum gold albums, costumes, magazine covers, and microphones as well as jeweled Yankees hats and jerseys.

Before the night was over, Medina took a moment to toast to his longtime client as she was presented with a cake in the shape of a life-size Video Vanguard Award. 

 

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2018 After-Parties

Jennifer Lopez, VMA After Parties 2018

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group

Plus, it looks like Hollywood's favorite funny lady, Tiffany Haddish, wasn't shy about getting the party started as she sparkled in a rhinestone jumpsuit on the dance floor with a crowd around her as she dance battled. 

While it may have been 2018, it felt like we had transported to the early 2000s as Lopez belted her biggest hits on the Radio City Music Hall stage while the cast of The Hills reunited to reveal MTV's upcoming reboot

After the show, Stephanie Pratt and It Girl Nicky Hilton Rothschild hung out in style at the MTV after-party. As her famous sister has been known to say, that's hot. 

Check out the rest of the after-party star sightings in E!'s gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , 2018 MTV VMAs , Cardi B , , Parties , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
A Wrinkle in Time

A Wrinkle in Time Is Coming to Netflix in September 2018

Beyonce, On The Run II tour

Why Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and More Stars Missed the 2018 MTV VMAs

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Best Dressed Poll, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

2018 MTV VMAs: Which Stylish Celebrity Slayed the Red Carpet Best?

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Nicki Minaj's Seat at the MTV VMAs

Rom-Com Revolution Feature, Set It Up, Crazy Rich Asians, To All The Boys I Loved Before

Why You Can Thank Crazy Rich Asians and Netflix for Saving Rom-Coms

Avicii

Avicii Overlooked at the 2018 MTV VMAs—and Fans Are Not Happy

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Camila Cabello Sends Sweet Message to Her Younger Self After 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Wins

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.