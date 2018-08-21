Go Inside the MTV Video Music Awards 2018 After-Parties With Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and More

After the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards wrapped, the stars aligned out in New York City.

As is the case with practically every Hollywood award show, just because the ceremony ends doesn't mean the festivities are over. Instead, the night's most famous faces swapped into their after-party attire and headed into the Big Apple for some celebrating.

Among the notable soirées was Jennifer Lopez's bash at Beauty & Essex in honor of her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year. After swapping into a Versace printed jumpsuit, the triple threat and her famous beau, Alex Rodriguez, headed to the New York City hot spot to get their groove on alongside famous friends, like Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina—who played host for the evening—as well as her "Booty" co-star, Iggy Azalea. In complete homage to one of Hollywood's most famous multi-hyphenates, the room was decorated with Lopez's platinum gold albums, costumes, magazine covers, and microphones as well as jeweled Yankees hats and jerseys.

Before the night was over, Medina took a moment to toast to his longtime client as she was presented with a cake in the shape of a life-size Video Vanguard Award.