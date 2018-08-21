Bristol Palin Admits Her Life "Is Not Perfect" in New Teen Mom OG Teaser

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Teen Mom's newest star is about to get real.
Teen Mom OG released a new teaser for its upcoming season on Monday and showed Bristol Palin speaking her truth.
"I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all," the reality star admitted to her mom, Sarah Palin, in the new clip. The former governor of Alaska agreed with her daughter and responded with "Amen."
Still, the MTV star wasn't going to let anything stand in her way of raising her three children.
"I want to do what's best for my kids," she later said in the video.
News broke that Palin would be joining the Teen Mom OG cast in July. An insider told E! News many of the cast members were "surprised and shocked" by the decision and had expected fellow MTV star Mackenzie McKee to join the family.
Still, Palin revealed she was "excited" to join the show.
"I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey," she wrote on Instagram.
Many fans are already familiar with the 27-year-old star's story. In 2008, an 18-year-old Palin gave birth to a baby boy named Tripp Johnston. The birth made headlines as it came shortly after her mother's run for Vice President. She's since welcomed two daughters: Sailor Meyer and Atlee Meyer.
Fans have continued to watch Palin go through a series of ups and downs. In February, her husband, Dakota Meyer, filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Palin recently opened up about the split in an Instagram post.
"I get DM's everyday asking how I stay so positive through a divorce—but the truth is—that this might be one of the most difficult- faith testing trials I have ever been through," part of her post read. "You guys see my highlight reel.. my proud moments.. my beautiful kids! You don't see the struggles, the hurt, the self doubt, the sleepless nights, the tribulations that bring me to my knees. It's been a daily struggle for me to continue to CHOOSE to take the higher road, but I know and take full reassurance that God's plan is so much greater than the life I had before."
The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres Monday, Oct. 1.