5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Last night was the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and, like every year, the show was nothing if not full of exciting appearances, performances and awkward moments.

Surprisingly enough, the annual event had no host for the duration of the three-hour program, but the myriad of famous presenters and fun-filled performances made for one eventful show. Jokes and speeches abounded throughout the night, with quick glimpses of the A-list audience filling the moments in between.

Although, upon reflection, Camila Cabello dancing her heart out to Maluma with her mom was not actually a performance, it was just an impromptu—and adorable—dance party.

In addition to the "Havana" singer's mother-daughter moment, plenty of other sights stole the show. To see which celebs made jaws drop, check out the list below!