Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Turn 2018 MTV VMAs Into Bring Your Kids to Work Day

Bring your kids to work day has never been cooler.
As the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off Monday night, viewers couldn't help but spot a few young fans in the audience.
Before accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Jennifer Lopez helped her daughter Emme meet a few famous faces. No. 1 on the list? Camila Cabello, obviously!
In pictures obtained by E! News, the "Havana" singer was more than happy to pose for photos during a commercial break. And don't worry, everyone (including Emme's twin brother) was able to take their seat in time for performances by Shawn Mendes, Logic and more artists.
On the red carpet, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt made it clear that this was more than just date night. Instead, it was a family night out as they posed for photographers with their baby boy Gunner.
"Ready for the #VMAs @mtv ! Gunner's first trip to NY," Heidi shared on Instagram. "#familyvacation #nyc."
The couple would later stay for most of the show to make a big announcement regarding The Hills.
Another hot spot for celeb parents and their kids was in fact the red carpet outside Radio City Music Hall. DJ Khaled along with his wife Nicole Tuck brought along baby Asahd.
"Red carpet vibes," the proud dad shared on Instagram while revealing some of his favorite memories from the pre-show.
Asahd would later be able to watch his dad join Jennifer's star-studded performance halfway through the show. Dad's pretty cool, right?
And it wouldn't be an MTV reality show without a few Teen Mom stars in attendance. For Farrah Abraham, she decided to bring daughter Sophia out where she couldn't help but get a picture with Frankie Grande before the show started.
"#VMAs OG's @sophialabraham wearing @dislacouture & wearing @fashionnova @mtv #redcarpet," Farrah shared on Instagram after walking the red carpet.
Will all these kids make it through the entire show? Stay tuned music lovers!
