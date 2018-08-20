Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Turn 2018 MTV VMAs Into Bring Your Kids to Work Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 7:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bring your kids to work day has never been cooler.

As the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off Monday night, viewers couldn't help but spot a few young fans in the audience.

Before accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Jennifer Lopez helped her daughter Emme meet a few famous faces. No. 1 on the list? Camila Cabello, obviously!

In pictures obtained by E! News, the "Havana" singer was more than happy to pose for photos during a commercial break. And don't worry, everyone (including Emme's twin brother) was able to take their seat in time for performances by Shawn Mendes, Logic and more artists.

On the red carpet, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt made it clear that this was more than just date night. Instead, it was a family night out as they posed for photographers with their baby boy Gunner.

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt, Heidi Pratt, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Ready for the #VMAs @mtv ! Gunner's first trip to NY," Heidi shared on Instagram. "#familyvacation #nyc."

The couple would later stay for most of the show to make a big announcement regarding The Hills.

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Nicole Tuck, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Another hot spot for celeb parents and their kids was in fact the red carpet outside Radio City Music Hall. DJ Khaled along with his wife Nicole Tuck brought along baby Asahd.

"Red carpet vibes," the proud dad shared on Instagram while revealing some of his favorite memories from the pre-show.

Asahd would later be able to watch his dad join Jennifer's star-studded performance halfway through the show. Dad's pretty cool, right?

Farrah Abraham, Sophie Abraham, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And it wouldn't be an MTV reality show without a few Teen Mom stars in attendance. For Farrah Abraham, she decided to bring daughter Sophia out where she couldn't help but get a picture with Frankie Grande before the show started.

"#VMAs OG's @sophialabraham wearing @dislacouture & wearing @fashionnova @mtv #redcarpet," Farrah shared on Instagram after walking the red carpet.

Will all these kids make it through the entire show? Stay tuned music lovers!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air Monday night at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 MTV VMAs , Awards , Entertainment , Celeb Kids , Celebrity Families , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez' Biggest Fans at the MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Show

Jennifer Lopez Electrifies 2018 MTV Video Music Awards With Greatest Hits Medley

Nicki Minaj , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicki Minaj Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at MTV VMAs

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Arrive Separately at MTV Video Music Awards

Lauren Bushnell, Devin Antin

The Bachelorette's Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin Break Up

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Tiffany Haddish Botches Camila Cabello's Name, Then Shades Fifth Harmony at 2018 MTV VMAs

Blake Lively, Family, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Blake Lively Brings Mom as Her Date to 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.