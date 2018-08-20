The Bachelorette's Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin Break Up

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Devin Antin, Lauren Bushnell

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for POPSUGAR

There's trouble in paradise for Lauren Bushnell's latest relationship, E! News has learned.

Close to a year after The Bachelor star made things Instagram official with Devin Antin, the couple's romance has gone south.

"Lauren and Devin broke up for good recently but they have been on and off for a couple of months," an insider tells E! News. "It's hard for Lauren right now because she really loves Devin, but it just was not working and they ultimately decided to split up."

Adds our source, "They very much still love each other and are trying to figure out how to move forward. It's complicated and confusing as with all relationships. There wasn't one specific moment that defined them taking some space from each other." 

Photos

30 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With The Bachelor

Lauren Bushnell, Devin Antin

Saucey

In late July, the couple stepped out together to celebrate the new partnership of Lauren's wine Dear Rose with Saucey in Los Angeles. Devin is a business partner with the alcoholic beverage. Fans, however, couldn't help but notice that the Bachelor Nation member has been spending more time with her girlfriends.

Over the summer, she's attended Luke Bryan's concert at Dodger Stadium with Bachelor in Paradise's Haley Ferguson. They would also join Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton at the Orange County Fair for Brett Eldredge's concert.

Another red flag was raised when fans discovered Lauren and Devin unfollowed each other on social media.

Fans first met Lauren on The Bachelor in 2016 when Ben Higgins was searching for love. The couple would later appear on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? before calling off their engagement.

Since then, Lauren has tried to keep her romance with Devin more on the private side. At the same time, fans couldn't help but notice the chemistry between the pair on and off social media.

As Chris Harrison says: Lauren's love story is to be continued!

Us Weekly was first to report the news. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , The Bachelor , Reality TV , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez' Biggest Fans at the MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Show

Jennifer Lopez Electrifies 2018 MTV Video Music Awards With Greatest Hits Medley

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Turn 2018 MTV VMAs Into Bring Your Kids to Work Day

Nicki Minaj , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicki Minaj Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at MTV VMAs

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Arrive Separately at MTV Video Music Awards

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Tiffany Haddish Botches Camila Cabello's Name, Then Shades Fifth Harmony at 2018 MTV VMAs

Blake Lively, Family, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Blake Lively Brings Mom as Her Date to 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.