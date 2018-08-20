Tiffany Haddish Botches Camila Cabello's Name, Then Shades Fifth Harmony at 2018 MTV VMAs

Tiffany Haddish is Team Camila Cabello... even if she can't pronounce her name.

While presenting the award for Best Hip Hop Music Video (which went to Nicki Minaj), at tonight's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards the Girls' Trip star paid tribute to the one and only Camila, or Camille, or whatever she goes by!

"Camila Cabellelo... Cabello... Camille Cabello," Haddish said alongside Kevin Hart, adding, "You know I can't read that good. I only speak English, and that's mostly in Ebonics. She's nominated for five VMAs tonight. I'm super proud of her!"

The "Havana" songstress took Haddish's mix-up and glowing compliment in stride, flashing her signature pearly whites as the camera panned for her reaction.