Inside Miss America's Tumultuous Year of Scandal

For an organization whose stated mission is the empowerment of women, the last year in the world of Miss America has felt anything but.

While the beauty pageant and self-proclaimed nation's leading provider of scholarship assistance to young women has weathered its fair share of controversy in its nearly 100 year existence—the widespread protests against its existence in the '60s; Vanessa Williams, the first African American winner, being stripped of her crown in 1984 after the unauthorized publication of nude photos in Penthouse; John Oliver's 2014 Last Week Tonight exposé on the true nature of the organization's scholarship program—the past 12 months have seen the organization face an unprecedented amount of scrutiny, leading to structural changes and attempts at bringing the outdated piece of enduring Americana into the 21st century.

But with former Miss America winner and newly elected chairwoman Gretchen Carlson back in the news for the organization's alleged mistreatment of reigning titleholder Cara Mund, prompting some former winners to publicly demand the former Fox News personality's resignation from her post, it's clear that the widely-touted "new day" at Miss America has started off not with clear skies, but storm clouds.