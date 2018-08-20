Only Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Could Get Away With Photobombing The Hills VMAs Reunion

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards hasn't even officially started, and there's already one Hollywood couple stealing the spotlight from fellow attendees.

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made their way inside New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Monday night, they found themselves caught in the crosshairs of The Hills cast reunion. Just as the co-stars from the beloved MTV reality series posed for photos, the pop sensation and her Saturday Night Live star beau failed to duck out of the way in time for the cameras to flash.

But who could really be that mad at the engaged lovebirds, who just so happened to walk their very first red carpet as future Mr. and Mrs.! And the accidental run-in didn't seem to bother Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado as they reunited for the first time in eight years.

According to a source, The Hills cast will make a "reunion announcement" during the show.