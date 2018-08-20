Cardi B's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Look Is Equal Parts Sexy and Sophisticated

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She's baaack! Just over one month has passed since giving birth, and Cardi B is already showing us how the VMAs is really done. 

The "I Like It" rapper walked the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday evening in a plunging, magenta gown by Nicolas Jebran that fit her enviable curves in all the right places. Cardi accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and even served some major Halle Berry vibes with a super sassy pixie cut. 

Of course, Cardi had to show up (and show out!) for tonight's highly anticipated event. She is the most-nominated artist after all! 

With 10 nominations in all, the 25-year-old Bronx native could win big in categories such as Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. Her "Finesse (Remix)" collaboration with Bruno Mars is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Choreography and Best Collaboration. 

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Additionally, she's up for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Music Video for "Dinero" with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled, as well as Best Hip Hop Music Video for "Bartier Cardi." 

Music lovers should be sure to tune into the top of the VMAs, as Cardi is slated to kick things off with a unique opening number. For all intents and purposes, the world-famous emcee previously confirmed she won't actually be performing onstage due to an unspecified illness. 

A source tells E! News, "Cardi will be opening the show with a funny skit. She is really sick and backed out of doing a full performance until she's 100 percent better." 

We have full faith that whatever Cardi pulls at the VMAs, epic will be the first word to describe it! 

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , 2018 MTV VMAs , Music , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

MTV VMAs: Best New Artists Throughout the Years

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

MTV Video Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Nicki Minaj Puts Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott on Blast

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus and Boyfriend Lil Xan Release New Song "Live or Die"

2018 VMAs Executive Producers Talk Seating Arrangements

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Nicki Minaj, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Spotify, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Over Album Promotion

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.