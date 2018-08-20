Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 4:46 PM

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have arrived to the 2018 MTV VMAs!

The newly-engaged couple just made their red carpet debut together at the award show, posing for cute pictures together before sneaking off to head inside the ceremony. Davidson can be seen wearing a bracelet on the red carpet that says "AGD," which could stand for Ariana Grande Davidson. Grande, who just released her latest album Sweetener on Friday, is up for five awards at tonight's ceremony, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "No Tears Left to Cry." The 25-year-old singer is also set to take the stage to perform during the award show.

Grande's new album actually has a track called "Pete Davidson," dedicated to her 24-year-old Saturday Night Live beau.

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

The songstress opened up to Jimmy Fallon about her relationship with Davidson last week, sharing that she knew she wanted to marry him two years ago. The duo actually met when she appeared on SNL in 2016, but they "never exchanged phone numbers." But after leaving a writing session with Davidson, Grande jokingly told her tour manager, "I'm marrying him 100 percent."

E! News confirmed back in May that Grande and Davidson had started dating. Shortly after news of their relationship broke, the couple made their romance Instagram official. By June, the couple had taken their relationship to the next level with an engagement.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs live on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

