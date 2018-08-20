Blake Lively Is Taking Menswear-Inspired Fashion to Another Level—See Her 6 Latest Looks

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 2:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Blake Lively, Tips

Blake Lively just turned the sidewalk into a fashion runway just before fall—perfect timing.

The Hollywood star has been out more than usual, promoting her new movie, A Simple Favor. And, her promo tour wardrobe is insanely amazing. Since Friday, she's been spotted in six suits of various fits, colors and patterns. Each one was standout in its own right, but worn back-to-back, these looks created a fall wardrobe that's well-suited for the fashion obsessed.

Prime example: her lavender linen suit, featuring frayed lapels. Ryan Reynolds' better half gave suiting a casual touch, pairing her look with a white button-down shirt and brown and white oxford shoes. She kept her beauty minimal with tousled tresses and barely-there makeup. Based on the hue and fabric, this is the perfect suit to transition from summer to fall. 

Photos

Blake Lively's Best Looks

Whether or not you can afford to purchase more than five designer suits, there are valuable to lessons to be learned from Blake's style. The first lesson: Menswear looks good on women. With a few tweaks, traditionally masculine pieces can be just a feminine and fun as womenswear. 

Don't know where to start? Let Blake lead the way with the 6 style lessons we learned from her press tour wardrobe below!

ESC: Blake Lively, Tips

ESC: Blake Lively

Splash News

Lesson 1

Suits aren't just for special occasions. In fact, the actress' suiting is perfect for sunny day in the park. Her lavender hue, linen fabric and delicately destroyed lapels relax the suiting style. Plus, the fit of her pants makes the outfit look as comfortable as it is chic.

ESC: Blake Lively, Tips

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively

SayCheese!/Getty Images

Lesson 2

Neon green is having a moment (as seen on Kim Kardashian and Blake this weekend). The trend requires you to be bold and the actress really went for it in this Versace suit with a matching knit top. Keeping it bright, she added blue jewelry and floral-printed pumps.

ESC: Blake Lively, Tips

ESC: Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Lesson 3

This three-piece suit is worthy of an applause. Between the tailoring, pinstripes and soft pink details of this Zimmermann ensemble, it's a look that effortlessly blends menswear and womenswear into a look fit for the star. The secret to this look of luxury, however, is the layering of the pinstripes. When the prints of vest, pants and jacket match is creates a fashion-forward style that can't be missed. 

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively, Tips

ESC: Blake Lively

BACKGRID

Lesson 4

Then again, if you want to add a sexy edge, less is more. As seen with this epic Brunello Cucinelli outfit, opting out of a shirt is an easy way to bring your feminine appeal to suiting. The velvet fabric and Christian Louboutin heels don't hurt either.

ESC: Blake Lively, Tips

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively

Splash News

Lesson 5

Mixing prints is a great way add bold style to suiting. If there's one matching hue in both prints (like the teal color in the kaleidoscope-inspired print of her Bottega Veneta jacket and vest), you can most likely get away with wearing them together. There's no real rules here, just have fun with it!

On another note, wearing a brooch on your collar is great way to add a feminine touch to your suit.

ESC: Blake Lively, Tips

ESC: Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Lesson 6

Who said that ties were for men only? Blake demonstrates how to style a tie, wearing blue version with her Roland Mouret multicolored suit. To recreate the look, invest in a blue or black tie with a minimal pattern and add to your suit. Then, add your favorite brooch on top like the star's Lorraine Schwartz strawberry accessory.

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Constance Wu Is Crazy-Rich in Style and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Style , VG
Latest News
Shopping: Leopard Details

16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Jumpsuit Is Only $25

ESC: Trendsetters at Work, Bychari

This Trendsetter Went From $100 to Frosting Kate Hudson

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

7 Times Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super-Sexy Outfit to the MTV VMA Awards

Shopping: Low-Rise Denim

Low-Rise '90s Jeans Are Back—Shop These 11 Pairs

ESC: Best Dressed, Constance Wu

Constance Wu Is Crazy-Rich in Style and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Madonna

Madonna's Skin-Care Expert Shares the Treatments and Products Behind the Icon's Glow

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.