MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Monday just got a whole lot better thanks to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

In just a few short hours, music's biggest names will arrive to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City for an evening of celebration, performance and a few unexpected surprises.

Jennifer Lopez is receiving this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, an honor bestowed onto only the most accomplished music legends. Fellow VMA winners were decided by you—the fans!—and will be announced live by a roster of star-studded presenters that include Madonna, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, The Backstreet Boys and so many more.

As previously announced, Cardi B is the evening's most-nominated contender, followed by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake and Childish Gambino.

Check out the complete list of MTV VMAs winners below!